Cerevance Reports Positive Phase 1 Clinical Trial Results for KCNK13 Inhibitor and Upcoming Presentations at AAIC 2025

Cerevance announced Phase 1 trial results for CVN293 and NETSseq insights at AAIC 2025, highlighting advancements in neurodegenerative disease treatments.

Cerevance, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell type-specific therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, announced that it will present findings from its Phase 1 clinical trial of CVN293, a novel KCNK13 inhibitor aimed at reducing neuroinflammation, at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2025 in Toronto from July 27-31. The trial showed promising central nervous system exposure and tolerability. The company will also showcase its proprietary NETSseq platform, which provides insights into astrocyte function in Alzheimer’s disease by analyzing brain tissue from over 20,000 donors. This platform aids in identifying molecular changes related to disease progression, supporting the development of targeted therapies for neurodegenerative disorders.

Potential Positives

Data from the Phase 1 clinical trial of CVN293 indicates good CNS exposure and general tolerability, supporting its potential as a therapeutic option for neurodegenerative diseases.

Cerevance's proprietary NETSseq platform offers deep molecular insights into astrocyte function in Alzheimer's disease, which may enhance understanding and treatment strategies for neurodegenerative disorders.

Upcoming presentations at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2025 highlight Cerevance's commitment to advancing research and development in the field, increasing visibility and credibility in the industry.

Cerevance is advancing multiple innovative investigational therapies targeting significant conditions, with potential market impact in both neurodegenerative diseases and obesity, showcasing a robust pipeline for future growth.

Potential Negatives

Details about the Phase 1 trial results are vague, with only a mention of "good CNS exposure" and "generally well-tolerated," leaving the efficacy and potential side effects unaddressed.

The announcement does not provide clear information on the next steps for CVN293, raising questions about its development timeline and future prospects.

The reliance on the proprietary NETSseq platform, while promising, may limit transparency as it is not a widely recognized method, potentially affecting investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the KCNK13 inhibitor CVN293 used for?

CVN293 is an investigational oral inhibitor targeting KCNK13 to reduce neuroinflammation and slow disease progression in neurodegenerative disorders.

When will Cerevance present at AAIC 2025?

Cerevance will present at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference from July 27-31, 2025, in Toronto.

What is the NETSseq platform?

NETSseq is Cerevance's proprietary platform that identifies molecular changes driving disease progression in brain tissue from a diverse pool of donors.

How does CVN293 affect neuroinflammation?

By selectively inhibiting KCNK13, CVN293 aims to reduce activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome, potentially alleviating neuroinflammation.

What therapies is Cerevance developing?

Cerevance is developing cell type-specific therapies, including solengepras for Parkinson's disease and CVN766 for binge eating disorder and schizophrenia.

‍BOSTON, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevance, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing multiple cell type-specific therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and obesity, today announced upcoming presentations at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2025 being held in Toronto from July 27-31, 2025.









Details of the poster presentations at AAIC 2025 are as follows:











Title:



CVN293, an Investigational Inhibitor of KCNK13 Targeting NLRP3-Mediated Neuroinflammation in Neurodegenerative Disease: A Phase 1 Study to Investigate the Safety, Tolerability, and Pharmacokinetics (#106386)









Session Date/Time:



Monday, July 28, 2025, 7:30 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. ET













Title:



NETSseq unveils deep molecular insights into astrocyte function in Alzheimer’s disease in the human brain (#106433)









Session Date/Time:



Wednesday, July 30, 2025, 7:30 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. ET













About NETSseq







Our proprietary platform,



N



uclear



E



nriched



T



ranscript



S



ort



seq



uencing (NETSseq), enables the identification of subtle molecular changes that drive disease progression. By analyzing brain tissue from a diverse pool of over 20,000 donors, ranging in age from 8 to 104, and including both healthy individuals and those with various central nervous system (CNS) disorders, NETSseq allows us to identify targets that are expressed at very low levels, are present in rare cell types, or change over time as a disease progresses. This transformative tool provides deep insights into the molecular drivers of disease within specific cell populations, expanding our understanding and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. It enables us to pursue therapies that directly address underlying disease mechanisms. Our platform has been instrumental in the development of our investigational assets, forming a cornerstone of our innovative approach to CNS drug discovery.







About CVN293







CVN293 is an investigational, highly selective oral inhibitor of the potassium two pore domain channel subfamily K member 13 (KCNK13). By selectively inhibiting KCNK13, a potentially novel regulator of NLRP3 inflammasome activation, CVN293 aims to reduce neuroinflammation and slow disease progression in a variety of neurodegenerative disorders. This mechanism may provide a disease-modifying approach for challenging CNS disorders. Additionally, modulation of KCNK13 may have therapeutic benefit in obesity. KCNK13 was identified by Cerevance’s proprietary NETSseq platform.







About Cerevance







Cerevance is focused on advancing cell type-specific therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative and central nervous system-controlled metabolic disorders. Our most advanced investigational treatment, solengepras, is currently in Phase 3 development and has the potential to be a first-in-class, oral non-dopaminergic therapy for both the motor and non-motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease. Our second investigational therapy, CVN766, is designed to be a highly selective oral antagonist of the orexin 1 receptor for the potential treatment of binge eating disorder and schizophrenia. Our third investigational treatment, CVN293, is a highly selective investigational oral inhibitor targeting KCNK13. CVN293 represents a potentially novel intervention point for neurodegenerative disorders and obesity.





For more information, please visit



www.cerevance.com



and follow us on



LinkedIn



and



X



.







Contacts









Cerevance:







Johnna Simões, ir@cerevance.com







Media:







April Dovorany, adovorany@realchemistry.com, +1-262-909-8739



