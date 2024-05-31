Ceres Power Shares Update and Green Technology Focus

Ceres Power Holdings (GB:CWR) has released an update.

Ceres Power Holdings plc has announced that as of May 31, 2024, it has a total of 193,026,086 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right and no treasury shares. This detail is crucial for shareholders who need to determine their notification requirements under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The company, recognized for its contributions to the green economy, specializes in clean energy technologies such as green hydrogen production through electrolysis and power generation via fuel cells.

