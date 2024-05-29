Ceres Power Incentivizes Executives with Share Options

Ceres Power Holdings (GB:CWR) has released an update.

Ceres Power Holdings plc has announced the grant of Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) share options to its top executives, including the CEO, CFO, and other key officers, with the aim of meeting challenging share price and commercial targets over a three-year period followed by an additional two-year holding period. The options, priced at a nominal value, were awarded on May 28, 2024, as part of the company’s commitment to aligning the interests of its management team with those of its shareholders.

