Ceres Power Holdings (LSE:CWR) Price Target Decreased by 5.64% to 803.76

The average one-year price target for Ceres Power Holdings (LSE:CWR) has been revised to 803.76 / share. This is an decrease of 5.64% from the prior estimate of 851.85 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 368.65 to a high of 1,365.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 173.02% from the latest reported closing price of 294.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ceres Power Holdings. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 30.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWR is 0.72%, an increase of 49.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 54.24% to 4,954K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 832K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 670K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 664K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWR by 30.64% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 556K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 530K shares, representing an increase of 4.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWR by 35.40% over the last quarter.

BIGFX - Baron International Growth Fund holds 497K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 472K shares, representing an increase of 5.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWR by 16.94% over the last quarter.

HYDR - Global X Hydrogen ETF holds 434K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 243K shares, representing an increase of 44.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWR by 81.24% over the last quarter.

