Ceres Power Holdings (LSE:CWR) Price Target Increased by 14.36% to 356.60

The average one-year price target for Ceres Power Holdings (LSE:CWR) has been revised to 356.60 GBX / share. This is an increase of 14.36% from the prior estimate of 311.84 GBX dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.52 GBX to a high of 556.50 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 61.07% from the latest reported closing price of 221.40 GBX / share.

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ceres Power Holdings. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 22.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWR is 0.53%, an increase of 35.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 31.54% to 1,481K shares.

HYDR - Global X Hydrogen ETF holds 646K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 671K shares , representing a decrease of 3.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWR by 17.48% over the last quarter.

PBD - Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF holds 617K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 358K shares , representing an increase of 41.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWR by 201.59% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 187K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares , representing an increase of 52.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWR by 6.62% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Dimensional International Core Equity Fund Standard Class holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

