Ceres Power Grants Employee Share Options

Ceres Power Holdings plc has announced the grant of share options to employees under its Sharesave Scheme, which aims to promote employee share ownership. A total of 3,283,936 options were granted at a price of 106.56p per share, with the option period running from June 2027 to November 2027. Key managerial personnel, including the Chief Technology Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief People Officer, each received 17,408 share options.

