News & Insights

Stocks

Ceres Power Grants Employee Share Options

May 29, 2024 — 02:56 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ceres Power Holdings (GB:CWR) has released an update.

Ceres Power Holdings plc has announced the grant of share options to employees under its Sharesave Scheme, which aims to promote employee share ownership. A total of 3,283,936 options were granted at a price of 106.56p per share, with the option period running from June 2027 to November 2027. Key managerial personnel, including the Chief Technology Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief People Officer, each received 17,408 share options.

For further insights into GB:CWR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.