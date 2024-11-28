News & Insights

Ceres Power Director Buys Shares, Boosting Green Energy Focus

November 28, 2024 — 10:32 am EST

Ceres Power Holdings (GB:CWR) has released an update.

Ceres Power Holdings, a prominent player in clean energy technology, announced that Julia King, Senior Independent Director, has acquired 30,200 shares at £1.6505 each, valuing the transaction at approximately £49,845.10. This move underscores confidence in Ceres Power’s strategic direction, particularly its focus on green hydrogen and fuel cell technology. Ceres continues to strengthen its position in the green economy with significant partnerships and its listing on the London Stock Exchange.

