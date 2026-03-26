Ceres Partners With Centrica For On-Site Fuel Cell Power Solutions In UK, Europe

(RTTNews) - Ceres Power Holdings plc (CPWHF, CWR.L) on Thursday announced a strategic partnership with Centrica plc (CNA.L, CPYYF) to speed up the rollout of on-site fuel cell power systems across the UK and Europe.

Under the agreement, Ceres will help Centrica across the full project cycle, including planning, installation, monitoring, maintenance, and equipment recycling.

The partnership aims to tackle rising electricity demand and delays in grid connections by offering reliable, low-carbon power that can be generated directly at customer sites.

The companies will combine Centrica's energy supply and services platform with Ceres' fuel cell or SOFC and electrolysis that is SOEC technology, to provide scalable power solutions for data centres, AI infrastructure, manufacturing, and logistics.

Centrica is also exploring the use of Ceres' electrolysis technology with its advanced nuclear reactor programme to produce green hydrogen.

The partnership will also use Centrica's trading expertise to offer structured energy contracts, stable long-term pricing, and efficient management of on-site power.

On Wednesday, Ceres Power Holdings plc closed trading, 0.46% higher at GBp 308.80 on the London Stock Exchange.

On Wednesday, Centrica plc closed trading, 1.77% higher at GBp 201.40 on the London Stock Exchange.

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