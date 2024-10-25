CERES INC. Announces Dividend Increase for 10th Anniversary

CERES INC. (JP:3696) has released an update.

CERES INC. has announced a revision to its dividend forecast, doubling the year-end dividend per share to ¥40.00 for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, in celebration of the company’s 10th anniversary on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This includes an ordinary dividend of ¥20.00 and a commemorative dividend of ¥20.00, reflecting the company’s commitment to returning profits to shareholders while pursuing future growth strategies.

