Commodities

Ceres Global Ag subpoenaed by U.S. regulators over Oat trades

Contributor
Shariq Khan Reuters
Published

U.S. agricultural company Ceres Global Ag Corp said on Friday some of its current and former employees had received subpoenas from the U.S. Department of Justice for paperwork related to Oat market trades from 2016 to 2019, and some other activities.

June 18 (Reuters) - U.S. agricultural company Ceres Global Ag Corp CRP.TO said on Friday some of its current and former employees had received subpoenas from the U.S. Department of Justice for paperwork related to Oat market trades from 2016 to 2019, and some other activities.

The company said it had also received a voluntary document request from the US Commodities Futures Trading Commission seeking similar information.

Ceres said it has cooperated and will continue to cooperate with both investigations.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2681; Twitter: @shariqrtrs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular