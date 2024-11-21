Cerence sees Q1 revenue $47M-$50M, consensus $55.69M

For the fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2024, revenue is expected to be in the range of $47 million to $50 million. GAAP net loss is expected to be in the range of (26) million to (23) million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of (9) million to (6) million.

