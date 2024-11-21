Cerence sees FY25 revenue $236M-$247M, consensus $234.1M

For the full fiscal year ending September 30, 2025, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $236 million to $247 million which includes an estimated $20 million of fixed contracts at the mid-point of guidance. GAAP net loss is expected to be in the range of (40) million to (29) million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $15 million to $26 million.

