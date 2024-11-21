Cerence sees FY25 revenue $236M-$247M, consensus $234.1M

For the full fiscal year ending September 30, 2025, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $236 million to $247 million which includes an estimated $20 million of fixed contracts at the mid-point of guidance. GAAP net loss is expected to be in the range of (40) million to (29) million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $15 million to $26 million.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CRNC:
- Is CRNC a Buy, Before Earnings?
- Cerence announces new partnership with Kawasaki Motors
- Cerence, Renault partner to bring generative AI to Reno
- Cerence Names Brian Krzanich as CEO, Reaffirms Fiscal Guidance
- Arcadium confirms Rio approach, Apollo funds to acquire Barnes: Morning Buzz
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.