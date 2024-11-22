Cerence price target raised to $6 from $3.50 at Craig-Hallum

Craig-Hallum raised the firm’s price target on Cerence (CRNC) to $6 from $3.50 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. Cerence reported results and guidance ahead of expectations, driving yesterday’s 100% surge, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm awaits incremental evidence and conviction in the forecasted forward growth as a possible opportunity to be more constructive on shares.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.