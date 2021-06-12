Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Cerence is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.034 = US$53m ÷ (US$1.7b - US$161m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, Cerence has an ROCE of 3.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Software industry average of 11%.

NasdaqGS:CRNC Return on Capital Employed June 12th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Cerence compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Cerence's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Cerence doesn't inspire confidence. Around three years ago the returns on capital were 4.8%, but since then they've fallen to 3.4%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

What We Can Learn From Cerence's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Cerence is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 217% gain to shareholders who have held over the last year. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

Like most companies, Cerence does come with some risks, and we've found 4 warning signs that you should be aware of.

