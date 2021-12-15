Cerence Names Stefan Ortmanns President & CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cerence Inc. (CRNC) announced its Board has appointed Stefan Ortmanns, most recently the company's executive vice president and leader of its Core Products business, as president and chief executive officer. He succeeds Sanjay Dhawan, effective immediately. Ortmanns also joined Cerence's Board.

"With responsibility for more than 80 percent of the company's revenue today, he already has the full confidence of the global Cerence team and its Board," said Arun Sarin, chairman of the board of directors, Cerence.

The company noted that it expects financial results for first quarter to be within the guidance range it provided during November 22, 2021 investor conference call.

