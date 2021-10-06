Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) Looks Just Right

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 17x, you may consider Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 74.4x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Cerence hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Enough Growth For Cerence?

Cerence's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 39% decrease to the company's bottom line. Even so, admirably EPS has lifted 613% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 28% per year during the coming three years according to the twelve analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 12% per year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Cerence is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On Cerence's P/E

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Cerence maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Cerence that you need to be mindful of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Cerence, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

