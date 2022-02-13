Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) Analysts Just Trimmed Their Revenue Forecasts By 10%

Today is shaping up negative for Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from twelve analysts covering Cerence is for revenues of US$371m in 2022, implying a noticeable 4.3% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to dive 21% to US$0.89 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$414m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.88 in 2022. So there's been a clear change in analyst sentiment in the recent update, with the analysts making a measurable cut to revenues and reconfirming their earnings per share estimates.

NasdaqGS:CRNC Earnings and Revenue Growth February 13th 2022

It will come as no surprise then, that the consensus price target fell 44% to US$64.33 following these changes. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Cerence, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$150 and the most bearish at US$37.00 per share. With such a wide range in price targets, the analysts are almost certainly betting on widely diverse outcomes for the underlying business. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 5.8% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 11% over the last three years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 15% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Cerence is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with analysts reconfirming that earnings per share are expected to continue performing in line with their prior expectations. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Cerence's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Furthermore, there was a cut to the price target, suggesting that the latest news has led to more pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Cerence after today.

