Cerence Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) just released its second-quarter report and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 5.6% to hit US$99m. Cerence also reported a statutory profit of US$0.28, which was an impressive 106% above what the analysts had forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:CRNC Earnings and Revenue Growth May 13th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Cerence's ten analysts is for revenues of US$388.6m in 2021, which would reflect a notable 8.7% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 275% to US$1.01. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$380.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.92 in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$126, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Cerence at US$155 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$100.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Cerence's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 18% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 10.0% over the past year. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 13% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Cerence is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Cerence following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Cerence going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Cerence you should know about.

