News & Insights

Stocks
CRNC

Cerence Inc. Reports Q1 Fiscal 2025 Financial Results Amidst Revenue Decline and Strategic Growth Initiatives

February 06, 2025 — 04:13 pm EST

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Cerence Inc. reported Q1 FY2025 results showing significantly lower revenue and net loss compared to the previous year.

Quiver AI Summary

Cerence Inc. reported its first quarter fiscal year 2025 results, revealing significant declines in revenue and profits compared to the previous year. For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the company reported GAAP revenue of $50.9 million, down from $138.3 million the year before, leading to a GAAP net loss of $24.3 million. CEO Brian Krzanich highlighted progress in their generative AI roadmap and strong customer momentum, noting six design wins and improvements in cash flow despite the overall financial slump. The company anticipates revenue between $74 million and $77 million for the next quarter, alongside projected gross margins of 74-76% and a net income forecast of $1 million to $5 million. Cerence remains focused on cost reduction and sustainable growth strategies amid a challenging market landscape.

Potential Positives

  • Company reported beating the upper end of guidance on top-line revenue and adjusted EBITDA, showcasing improved financial performance.
  • Achieved significant milestones in the development of their next-gen AI platform, indicating strong innovation and future growth potential.
  • Maintained momentum with automaker customers, securing six design wins and multiple generative AI solution wins, reinforcing business relationships and market position.
  • Positive outlook for the second quarter, with projected revenue ranging from $74 million to $77 million, and expected gross margins between 74% and 76%.

Potential Negatives

  • GAAP revenue decreased significantly from $138.3 million in Q1 FY2024 to $50.9 million in Q1 FY2025, reflecting a decline of over 63% year-over-year.
  • GAAP net loss reported at $(24.3) million for Q1 FY2025, a stark contrast to a profit of $23.9 million in the same quarter of the previous year, indicating a negative net income margin of -47.7%.
  • Gross margins dropped sharply from 81.0% in Q1 FY2024 to 65.0% in Q1 FY2025, signaling potential challenges in cost management and profitability.

FAQ

What were Cerence AI's Q1 fiscal results for 2025?

Cerence reported GAAP revenue of $50.9 million, down from $138.3 million in the same quarter last year.

How did GAAP gross margin change for Cerence AI?

GAAP gross margin decreased to 65.0% in Q1 FY2025 from 81.0% in Q1 FY2024.

What is the outlook for Cerence AI for Q2 2025?

Revenue is expected to range between $74 million to $77 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

What key developments were highlighted by Cerence's CEO?

CEO Brian Krzanich emphasized progress in generative AI and significant design wins with automaker customers.

How does Cerence AI define Adjusted EBITDA?

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before taxes, interest expenses, depreciation, and certain non-cash costs.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$CRNC Insider Trading Activity

$CRNC insiders have traded $CRNC stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JENNIFER SALINAS (EVP Chief Admin Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 57,483 shares for an estimated $321,947.
  • THOMAS L BEAUDOIN has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 53,491 shares for an estimated $303,109.
  • NILS SCHANZ (EVP Product & Technology) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,259 shares for an estimated $104,716.
  • KATHERINE ROMAN (VP Corporate Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,860 shares for an estimated $11,008.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CRNC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $CRNC stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Cerence Inc.

(NASDAQ: CRNC) (“Cerence AI”), a global industry leader in AI for transportation, today reported its first quarter fiscal year 2025 results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.


Results


Summary



(1,2)




(in millions, except per share data)








Three Months Ended




December 31,




2024



2023

GAAP revenue

$
50.9


$
138.3

GAAP gross margin


65.0
%


81.0
%

Non-GAAP gross margin


65.9
%


81.5
%

GAAP operating margin


-33.3
%


42.3
%

Non-GAAP operating margin


-1.0
%


49.4
%

GAAP net (loss) income

$
(24.3
)

$
23.9

GAAP net (loss) income margin


-47.7
%


17.2
%

Non-GAAP net (loss) income

$
(1.5
)

$
54.3

Adjusted EBITDA

$
1.4


$
70.4

Adjusted EBITDA margin


2.7
%


50.9
%

GAAP net (loss) income per share - diluted

$
(0.57
)

$
0.53

Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share - diluted

$
(0.03
)

$
1.12



















(1)
As previously disclosed, Q1FY24 revenue includes the non-cash revenue associated with the Toyota “Legacy” contract and related impacts totaling $86.6M.

(2)
Please refer to the “Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included elsewhere in this release for more information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures.




“I’m incredibly proud of the team’s progress and our performance in Q1, most notably beating the upper end of guidance on top-line revenue and adjusted EBITDA and showing strong free cash flow,” said Brian Krzanich, CEO, Cerence AI. “We believe we have solid momentum for 2025: we’ve made significant progress on our generative AI roadmap, achieving critical development milestones for our next-gen agentic, conversational AI platform. We have continued momentum with our automaker customers, including six design wins and two wins for our generative AI solutions, as well as six major customer SOPs and two generative AI SOPs within the quarter. In addition, our transformation and cost reduction initiatives are having a solid impact on the business. As we look to the future, we believe we are well positioned to continue on our path to long-term, sustainable growth and profitability.”




Cerence Key Performance Indicators



To help investors gain further insight into the Cerence business and its performance, management provides a set of key performance indicators that includes:
































Key Performance Indicator



1


Q1FY25

Percent of worldwide auto production with Cerence Technology (TTM)


51
%

Change in number of Cerence connected cars shipped

2

(TTM over prior year TTM)


5
%

Change in Adjusted Total Billings (TTM over prior year TTM)


3
%



















(1)
Please refer to the “Key Performance Indicators” section included elsewhere in this release for more information regarding the definitions and our use of key performance indicators.

(2)
Based on IHS Markit data, global auto production decreased 2% over the same time period ended on December 31, 2024.





Second Quarter and


Full Year


Fiscal 2025


Outlook



For the fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2025, revenue is expected to be in the range of $74 million to $77 million. This includes $20 million of projected Fixed License revenue expected to be signed during the quarter. Gross margins are projected between 74% and 76% and net income is projected in the range of $1 million to $5 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $18 million to $22 million.



Guidance for the full fiscal year ending September 30, 2025 remains unchanged.



The adjusted EBITDA guidance excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation, restructuring and other costs.



Additional details regarding guidance will be provided during theearnings call




Cerence Conference Call and Webcast



The company will host a live conference call and webcast with slides to discuss the results today at 5:00pm Eastern Time / 2:00pm Pacific Time. Interested investors and analysts are invited to dial into the conference call by

registering here

.



Webcast access will also be available on the Investor Information section of the company’s website at

https://www.cerence.com/investors/events-and-resources

.



A replay of the webcast can be accessed by visiting the company’s website 90 minutes following the conference call at

https://www.cerence.com/investors/events-and-resources

.




Forward Looking Statements



Statements in this press release regarding: Cerence’s future performance, results and financial condition; expected growth and profitability; outlook and momentum; transformation plans and cost efficiency initiatives, including the estimated net annualized cost savings; strategy; opportunities; business, industry and market trends; strategy regarding fixed contracts and its impact on financial results; backlog; revenue visibility; revenue timing and mix; demand for Cerence products; innovation and new product offerings, including AI technology; expected benefits of technology partnerships; cost efficiency initiatives; and management’s future expectations, estimates, assumptions, beliefs, goals, objectives, targets, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “goal,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “intends,” “continues,” “will,” “may,” or “estimates” or similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Although we believe forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, such statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results or performance of the company to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including but not limited to: the highly competitive and rapidly changing market in which we operate; adverse conditions in the automotive industry, the related supply chain and semiconductor shortage, or the global economy more generally; volatility in the political, legal and regulatory environment in which we operate, including trade, tariffs and other policies implemented by the new administration or actions taken by other countries in response; automotive production delays; changes in customer forecasts; the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our and our customers’ businesses; the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East; our inability to control and successfully manage our expenses and cash position; our inability to deliver improved financial results from process optimization efforts and cost reduction actions; escalating pricing pressures from our customers; the impact on our business of the transition to a lower level of fixed contracts, including the failure to achieve such a transition; our failure to win, renew or implement service contracts; the cancellation or postponement of existing contracts; the loss of business from any of our largest customers; effects of customer defaults; our inability to successfully introduce new products, applications and services; our strategies to increase cloud offerings and deploy generative AI and large language models (LLMs); the inability to expand into adjacent markets; the inability to recruit and retain qualified personnel; disruptions arising from transitions in management personnel, including the transition to our new Chief Executive Officer; cybersecurity and data privacy incidents; failure to protect our intellectual property; defects or interruptions in service with respect to our products; fluctuating currency rates and interest rates; inflation; financial and credit market volatility; restrictions on our current and future operations under the terms of our debt, the use of cash to service or repay our debt; and our inability to generate sufficient cash from our operations; and the other factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this document.




Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



We believe that providing the non-GAAP information in addition to the GAAP presentation, allows investors to view the financial results in the way management views the operating results. We further believe that providing this information allows investors to not only better understand our financial performance, but more importantly, to evaluate the efficacy of the methodology and information used by management to evaluate and measure such performance. The non-GAAP information should not be considered superior to, or a substitute for, financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.



We utilize a number of different financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of the business, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning for future periods. While our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance their understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance, our management does not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial statements.



Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides such readers with useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial statements, allows for greater transparency in the review of our financial and operational performance. In assessing the overall health of the business during the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, our management has either included or excluded the following items in general categories, each of which is described below.




Adjusted EBITDA.



Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to Cerence Inc. before net income (loss) attributable to income tax (benefit) expense, other income (expense) items, net, depreciation and amortization expense, and excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation, and restructuring and other costs, net or impairment charges related to fixed and intangible assets and gains or losses on the sale of long-lived assets, if any. From time to time we may exclude from Adjusted EBITDA the impact of events, gains, losses or other charges (such as significant legal settlements) that affect the period-to-period comparability of our operating performance. Other income (expense) items, net include interest expense, interest income, and other income (expense), net (as stated in our Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations). Our management and Board of Directors use this financial measure to evaluate our operating performance. It is also a significant performance measure in our annual incentive compensation programs.




Restructuring and other costs, net.



Restructuring and other costs, net include restructuring expenses as well as other charges that are unusual in nature, are the result of unplanned events, and arise outside the ordinary course of our business such as employee severance costs, consulting costs relating to our transformation initiatives, and costs for consolidating duplicate facilities.




Amortization of acquired intangible assets.



We exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets from non-GAAP expense and income measures. These amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and size of acquisitions. Providing a supplemental measure which excludes these charges allows management and investors to evaluate results “as-if” the acquired intangible assets had been developed internally rather than acquired and, therefore, provides a supplemental measure of performance in which our acquired intellectual property is treated in a comparable manner to our internally developed intellectual property. Although we exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP expenses, we believe that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation. Amortization of intangible assets that relate to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Future acquisitions may result in the amortization of additional intangible assets.




Non-cash expenses.



We provide non-GAAP information relative to the following non-cash expenses: (i) stock-based compensation; and (ii) non-cash interest. These items are further discussed as follows:

















i)
Stock-based compensation. Because of varying valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types, we exclude stock-based compensation from our operating results. We evaluate performance both with and without these measures because compensation expense related to stock-based compensation is typically non-cash and awards granted are influenced by the Company’s stock price and other factors such as volatility that are beyond our control. The expense related to stock-based awards is generally not controllable in the short-term and can vary significantly based on the timing, size and nature of awards granted. As such, we do not include such charges in operating plans. Stock-based compensation will continue in future periods.

ii)
Non-cash interest. We exclude non-cash interest because we believe that excluding this expense provides management, as well as other users of the financial statements, with a valuable perspective on the cash-based performance and health of the business, including the current near-term projected liquidity. Non-cash interest expense will continue in future periods.





Other expenses.



We exclude certain other expenses that result from unplanned events outside the ordinary course of continuing operations, in order to measure operating performance and current and future liquidity both with and without these expenses. By providing this information, we believe management and the users of the financial statements are better able to understand the financial results of what we consider to be our organic, continuing operations. Included in these expenses are items such as other charges (credits), net, (gains) losses from extinguishment of debt, and changes in indemnification assets corresponding with the release of pre-spin liabilities for uncertain tax positions.




Adjustments to income tax provision.



Adjustments to our GAAP income tax provision to arrive at non-GAAP net income is determined based on our non-GAAP pre-tax income. Additionally, as our non-GAAP profitability is higher based on the non-GAAP adjustments, we adjust the GAAP tax provision to remove valuation allowances and related effects based on the higher level of reported non-GAAP profitability. We also exclude from our non-GAAP tax provision certain discrete tax items as they occur.




Key Performance Indicators



We believe that providing key performance indicators (“KPIs”) allows investors to gain insight into the way management views the performance of the business. We further believe that providing KPIs allows investors to better understand information used by management to evaluate and measure such performance. KPIs should not be considered superior to, or a substitute for, operating results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In assessing the performance of the business during the three months ended December 31, 2024, our management has reviewed the following KPIs, each of which is described below:





  • Percent of worldwide auto production with Cerence Technology:

    The number of Cerence enabled cars shipped as compared to IHS Markit car production data.



  • Change in number of Cerence connected cars shipped:

    The year-over-year change in the number of cars shipped with Cerence connected solutions. Amounts calculated on a TTM basis.



  • Change in Adjusted total billings YoY (TTM):

    The year over year change in total billings excluding Professional Services, prepay billings and adjusted for prepay consumption.





____________



See the tables at the end of this press release for non-GAAP reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.



To learn more about Cerence AI, visit

www.cerence.ai

, and follow the company on

LinkedIn

.




About Cerence Inc.



Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) is a global industry leader in creating intuitive, seamless, AI-powered experiences across automotive and transportation. Leveraging decades of innovation and expertise in voice, generative AI, and large language models, Cerence powers integrated experiences that create safer, more connected, and more enjoyable journeys for drivers and passengers alike. With more than 500 million cars shipped with Cerence technology, the company partners with leading automakers, transportation OEMs, and technology companies to advance the next generation of user experiences. Cerence is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations globally and a worldwide team dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation. For more information, visit

www.cerence.ai

.




Contact Information




Investor Relations

| Email:

investorrelations@cerence.com


CERENCE INC.




Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations




(in thousands, except per share data)








Three Months Ended




December 31,




2024



2023

Revenues:






License

$
22,725


$
20,823

Connected services


13,707



96,820

Professional services


14,464



20,692

Total revenues


50,896



138,335

Cost of revenues:






License


1,782



1,604

Connected services


6,311



7,303

Professional services


9,731



17,325

Amortization of intangible assets







103

Total cost of revenues


17,824



26,335

Gross profit


33,072



112,000

Operating expenses:






Research and development


20,869



33,306

Sales and marketing


4,766



6,071

General and administrative


12,754



12,793

Amortization of intangible assets


554



545

Restructuring and other costs, net


11,062



705

Total operating expenses


50,005



53,420

(Loss) income from operations


(16,933
)


58,580

Interest income


1,437



1,432

Interest expense


(3,393
)


(3,236
)

Other income, net


272



1,422

(Loss) income before income taxes


(18,617
)


58,198

Provision for income taxes


5,671



34,341

Net (loss) income

$
(24,288
)

$
23,857

Net (loss) income per share:






Basic

$
(0.57
)

$
0.58

Diluted

$
(0.57
)

$
0.53

Weighted-average common share outstanding:






Basic


42,897



41,186

Diluted


42,897



49,255




















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CERENCE INC.




Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets




(in thousands, except per share amounts)











December 31,



September 30,




2024



2024




(Unaudited)






ASSETS






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$
104,103



121,485

Marketable securities


3,889



5,502

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $53 and $1,613


47,671



62,755

Deferred costs


4,739



5,286

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


39,670



70,481

Total current assets


200,072



265,509

Long-term marketable securities


2,552



3,453

Property and equipment, net


29,371



30,139

Deferred costs


15,539



18,051

Operating lease right of use assets


13,156



12,879

Goodwill


288,886



296,858

Intangible assets, net


1,059



1,706

Deferred tax assets


46,035



51,398

Other assets


20,858



22,365

Total assets

$
617,528


$
702,358



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY






Current liabilities:






Accounts payable

$
7,609


$
3,959

Deferred revenue


47,626



52,822

Short-term operating lease liabilities


3,828



4,528

Short-term debt


59,954



87,094

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


32,967



68,405

Total current liabilities


151,984



216,808

Long-term debt


196,208



194,812

Deferred revenue, net of current portion


113,444



114,354

Long-term operating lease liabilities


10,071



8,803

Other liabilities


25,119



26,484

Total liabilities


496,826



561,261

Stockholders' Equity:






Common stock, $0.01 par value, 560,000 shares authorized; 42,988 and 41,924 shares issued and outstanding, respectively


430



419

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(29,785
)


(25,912
)

Additional paid-in capital


1,096,085



1,088,330

Accumulated deficit


(946,028
)


(921,740
)

Total stockholders' equity


120,702



141,097

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$
617,528


$
702,358










































































































































































































































































































































































































































CERENCE INC.




Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows




(in thousands)








Three Months Ended




December 31,




2024



2023


Cash flows from operating activities:






Net (loss) income

$
(24,288
)

$
23,857

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by (used in) operations:






Depreciation and amortization


2,445



2,686

Provision for expected credit loss reserve


207



-

Stock-based compensation


7,771



8,380

Non-cash interest expense


1,861



1,468

Gain on debt extinguishment


(327
)


-

Deferred tax provision


4,927



30,298

Unrealized foreign currency transaction losses (gains)


1,997



(2,012
)

Other, net


(33
)


382

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:






Accounts receivable


8,800



4,933

Prepaid expenses and other assets


27,201



1,170

Deferred costs


1,859



2,589

Accounts payable


3,814



2,382

Accrued expenses and other liabilities


(33,087
)


3,712

Deferred revenue


6,107



(82,660
)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities


9,254



(2,815
)


Cash flows from investing activities:






Capital expenditures


(1,360
)


(931
)

Sale and maturities of marketable securities


2,493



2,442

Other investing activities


(374
)


(322
)

Net cash provided by investing activities


759



1,189


Cash flows from financing activities:






Principal payments of short-term debt


(26,964
)


-

Common stock repurchases for tax withholdings for net settlement of equity awards


(1,369
)


(6,209
)

Principal payment of lease liabilities arising from a finance lease


(115
)


(122
)

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock


1,364



6,201

Net cash used in financing activities


(27,084
)


(130
)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents


(311
)


(662
)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents


(17,382
)


(2,418
)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


121,485



101,154

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$
104,103


$
98,736








































































































































































































































































































































































CERENCE INC.




Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures




(unaudited - in thousands)








Three Months Ended




December 31,




2024



2023


GAAP revenue


$

50,896



$

138,335









GAAP gross profit


$

33,072



$

112,000

Stock-based compensation


490



641

Amortization of intangible assets


-



103


Non-GAAP gross profit


$

33,562



$

112,744


GAAP gross margin



65.0

%



81.0

%


Non-GAAP gross margin



65.9

%



81.5

%









GAAP operating (loss) income


$

(16,933

)


$

58,580

Stock-based compensation*


4,808



8,380

Amortization of intangible assets


554



648

Restructuring and other costs, net*


11,062



705


Non-GAAP operating (loss) income


$

(509

)


$

68,313


GAAP operating margin



-33.3

%



42.3

%


Non-GAAP operating margin



-1.0

%



49.4

%









GAAP net (loss) income


$

(24,288

)


$

23,857

Stock-based compensation*


4,808



8,380

Amortization of intangible assets


554



648

Restructuring and other costs, net*


11,062



705

Depreciation


1,891



2,038

Total other expense, net


(1,684
)


(382
)

Provision for income taxes


5,671



34,341


Adjusted EBITDA


$

1,382



$

70,351


GAAP net (loss) income margin



-47.7

%



17.2

%


Adjusted EBITDA margin



2.7

%



50.9

%

* - $3.0 million in stock-based compensation is included in Restructuring and other costs, net for Q1’25.









































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CERENCE INC.




Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (cont.)




(unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)








Three Months Ended




December 31,




2024



2023


GAAP net (loss) income


$

(24,288

)


$

23,857

Stock-based compensation*


4,808



8,380

Amortization of intangible assets


554



648

Restructuring and other costs, net*


11,062



705

Gain on debt extinguishment


(327
)


-

Non-cash interest expense


1,861



1,468

Other


(33
)


(27
)

Adjustments to income tax expense


4,895



19,259


Non-GAAP net (loss) income


$

(1,468

)


$

54,290









Adjusted EPS:







GAAP Numerator:






Net (loss) income attributed to common shareholders - basic

$
(24,288
)

$
23,857

Interest on the Notes, net of tax


-



2,250

Net (loss) income attributed to common shareholders - diluted


$

(24,288

)


$

26,107









Non-GAAP Numerator:






Net (loss) income attributed to common shareholders - basic

$
(1,468
)

$
54,290

Interest on the Notes, net of tax


-



1,120

Net (loss) income attributed to common shareholders - diluted


$

(1,468

)


$

55,410









GAAP Denominator:






Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic


42,897



41,186

Adjustment for diluted shares


-



8,069

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted



42,897




49,255









Non-GAAP Denominator:






Weighted-average common shares outstanding- basic


42,897



41,186

Adjustment for diluted shares


-



8,069

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted



42,897




49,255









GAAP net (loss) income per share - diluted


$

(0.57

)


$

0.53


Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share - diluted


$

(0.03

)


$

1.12









GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities


$

9,254



$

(2,815

)

Capital expenditures


(1,360
)


(931
)


Free Cash Flow


$

7,894



$

(3,746

)

* - $3.0 million in stock-based compensation is included in Restructuring and other costs, net for Q1’25.




































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CERENCE INC.




Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (cont.)




(unaudited - in thousands)











Q2 2025



FY2025




Low



High



Low



High


GAAP revenue


$

74,000



$

77,000



$

236,000



$

247,000















GAAP gross profit


$

54,700



$

58,700



$

158,400



$

169,400

Stock-based compensation


700



700



2,500



2,500

Amortization of intangible assets


-



-



-



-


Non-GAAP gross profit


$

55,400



$

59,400



$

160,900



$

171,900


GAAP gross margin



74

%



76

%



67

%



69

%


Non-GAAP gross margin



75

%



77

%



68

%



70

%















GAAP operating income (loss)


$

7,100



$

11,100



$

(27,100

)


$

(16,100

)

Stock-based compensation


7,000



7,000



22,500



22,500

Amortization of intangible assets


500



500



1,600



1,600

Restructuring and other costs, net


1,300



1,300



8,100



8,100


Non-GAAP operating income


$

15,900



$

19,900



$

5,100



$

16,100


GAAP operating margin



10

%



14

%



-11

%



-7

%


Non-GAAP operating margin



21

%



26

%



2

%



7

%















GAAP net income (loss)


$

1,200



$

5,200



$

(39,600

)


$

(28,600

)

Stock-based compensation


7,000



7,000



22,500



22,500

Amortization of intangible assets


500



500



1,600



1,600

Restructuring and other costs, net


1,300



1,300



8,100



8,100

Depreciation


1,900



1,900



10,200



10,200

Total other expense, net


(1,300
)


(1,300
)


(5,100
)


(5,100
)

Provision for income taxes


4,600



4,600



7,400



7,400


Adjusted EBITDA


$

17,800



$

21,800



$

15,300



$

26,300


GAAP net income (loss) margin



2

%



7

%



-17

%



-12

%


Adjusted EBITDA margin



24

%



28

%



6

%



11

%






































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CERENCE INC.




Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (cont.)




(unaudited - in thousands)











Q2 2025



FY2025




Low



High



Low



High


GAAP net income (loss)


$

1,200



$

5,200



$

(39,600

)


$

(28,600

)

Stock-based compensation


7,000



7,000



22,500



22,500

Amortization of intangibles


500



500



1,600



1,600

Restructuring and other costs, net


1,300



1,300



8,100



8,100

Non-cash interest expense


1,500



1,500



5,500



5,500

Other


-



-



(100
)


(100
)

Adjustments to income tax expense


1,500



1,500



(4,600
)


(4,600
)


Non-GAAP net income (loss)


$

13,000



$

17,000



$

(6,600

)


$

4,400















Adjusted EPS:













GAAP Numerator:












Net income (loss) attributed to common shareholders - basic and diluted


$

1,200



$

5,200



$

(39,600

)


$

(28,600

)















Non-GAAP Numerator:












Net income (loss) attributed to common shareholders - basic

$
13,000


$
17,000


$
(6,600
)

$
4,400

Interest on the Notes, net of tax


900



900



-



-

Net income (loss) attributed to common shareholders - diluted


$

13,900



$

17,900



$

(6,600

)


$

4,400















GAAP Denominator:












Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic


43,000



43,000



43,000



43,000

Adjustment for diluted shares


100



100



-



-

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted



43,100




43,100




43,000




43,000















Non-GAAP Denominator:












Weighted-average common shares outstanding- basic


43,000



43,000



43,000



43,000

Adjustment for diluted shares


6,800



6,800



-



100

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted



49,800




49,800




43,000




43,100















GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted


$

0.03



$

0.12



$

(0.92

)


$

(0.67

)


Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted


$

0.28



$

0.36



$

(0.15

)


$

0.10















GAAP net cash provided by operating activities








$

34,000



$

40,000

Capital expenditures








(14,000
)


(10,000
)


Free Cash Flow








$

20,000



$

30,000




















This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

CRNC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.