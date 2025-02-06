Cerence Inc. Reports Q1 Fiscal 2025 Financial Results Amidst Revenue Decline and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Cerence Inc. reported Q1 FY2025 results showing significantly lower revenue and net loss compared to the previous year.

Cerence Inc. reported its first quarter fiscal year 2025 results, revealing significant declines in revenue and profits compared to the previous year. For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the company reported GAAP revenue of $50.9 million, down from $138.3 million the year before, leading to a GAAP net loss of $24.3 million. CEO Brian Krzanich highlighted progress in their generative AI roadmap and strong customer momentum, noting six design wins and improvements in cash flow despite the overall financial slump. The company anticipates revenue between $74 million and $77 million for the next quarter, alongside projected gross margins of 74-76% and a net income forecast of $1 million to $5 million. Cerence remains focused on cost reduction and sustainable growth strategies amid a challenging market landscape.

Company reported beating the upper end of guidance on top-line revenue and adjusted EBITDA, showcasing improved financial performance.

Achieved significant milestones in the development of their next-gen AI platform, indicating strong innovation and future growth potential.

Maintained momentum with automaker customers, securing six design wins and multiple generative AI solution wins, reinforcing business relationships and market position.

Positive outlook for the second quarter, with projected revenue ranging from $74 million to $77 million, and expected gross margins between 74% and 76%.

GAAP revenue decreased significantly from $138.3 million in Q1 FY2024 to $50.9 million in Q1 FY2025, reflecting a decline of over 63% year-over-year.

GAAP net loss reported at $(24.3) million for Q1 FY2025, a stark contrast to a profit of $23.9 million in the same quarter of the previous year, indicating a negative net income margin of -47.7%.

Gross margins dropped sharply from 81.0% in Q1 FY2024 to 65.0% in Q1 FY2025, signaling potential challenges in cost management and profitability.

What were Cerence AI's Q1 fiscal results for 2025?

Cerence reported GAAP revenue of $50.9 million, down from $138.3 million in the same quarter last year.

How did GAAP gross margin change for Cerence AI?

GAAP gross margin decreased to 65.0% in Q1 FY2025 from 81.0% in Q1 FY2024.

What is the outlook for Cerence AI for Q2 2025?

Revenue is expected to range between $74 million to $77 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

What key developments were highlighted by Cerence's CEO?

CEO Brian Krzanich emphasized progress in generative AI and significant design wins with automaker customers.

How does Cerence AI define Adjusted EBITDA?

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before taxes, interest expenses, depreciation, and certain non-cash costs.

$CRNC Insider Trading Activity

$CRNC insiders have traded $CRNC stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER SALINAS (EVP Chief Admin Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 57,483 shares for an estimated $321,947 .

. THOMAS L BEAUDOIN has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 53,491 shares for an estimated $303,109 .

. NILS SCHANZ (EVP Product & Technology) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,259 shares for an estimated $104,716 .

. KATHERINE ROMAN (VP Corporate Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,860 shares for an estimated $11,008.

$CRNC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $CRNC stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cerence Inc.



(NASDAQ: CRNC) (“Cerence AI”), a global industry leader in AI for transportation, today reported its first quarter fiscal year 2025 results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.



















Results





Summary







(1,2)









(in millions, except per share data)







































Three Months Ended

























December 31,

























2024

















2023















GAAP revenue









$





50.9













$





138.3













GAAP gross margin













65.0





%













81.0





%









Non-GAAP gross margin













65.9





%













81.5





%









GAAP operating margin













-33.3





%













42.3





%









Non-GAAP operating margin













-1.0





%













49.4





%









GAAP net (loss) income









$





(24.3





)









$





23.9













GAAP net (loss) income margin













-47.7





%













17.2





%









Non-GAAP net (loss) income









$





(1.5





)









$





54.3













Adjusted EBITDA









$





1.4













$





70.4













Adjusted EBITDA margin













2.7





%













50.9





%









GAAP net (loss) income per share - diluted









$





(0.57





)









$





0.53













Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share - diluted









$





(0.03





)









$





1.12

























(1)





As previously disclosed, Q1FY24 revenue includes the non-cash revenue associated with the Toyota “Legacy” contract and related impacts totaling $86.6M.









(2)





Please refer to the “Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included elsewhere in this release for more information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures.





















“I’m incredibly proud of the team’s progress and our performance in Q1, most notably beating the upper end of guidance on top-line revenue and adjusted EBITDA and showing strong free cash flow,” said Brian Krzanich, CEO, Cerence AI. “We believe we have solid momentum for 2025: we’ve made significant progress on our generative AI roadmap, achieving critical development milestones for our next-gen agentic, conversational AI platform. We have continued momentum with our automaker customers, including six design wins and two wins for our generative AI solutions, as well as six major customer SOPs and two generative AI SOPs within the quarter. In addition, our transformation and cost reduction initiatives are having a solid impact on the business. As we look to the future, we believe we are well positioned to continue on our path to long-term, sustainable growth and profitability.”







Cerence Key Performance Indicators







To help investors gain further insight into the Cerence business and its performance, management provides a set of key performance indicators that includes:











Key Performance Indicator







1















Q1FY25















Percent of worldwide auto production with Cerence Technology (TTM)













51





%









Change in number of Cerence connected cars shipped



2



(TTM over prior year TTM)













5





%









Change in Adjusted Total Billings (TTM over prior year TTM)













3





%





















(1)





Please refer to the “Key Performance Indicators” section included elsewhere in this release for more information regarding the definitions and our use of key performance indicators.









(2)





Based on IHS Markit data, global auto production decreased 2% over the same time period ended on December 31, 2024.























Second Quarter and





Full Year





Fiscal 2025





Outlook







For the fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2025, revenue is expected to be in the range of $74 million to $77 million. This includes $20 million of projected Fixed License revenue expected to be signed during the quarter. Gross margins are projected between 74% and 76% and net income is projected in the range of $1 million to $5 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $18 million to $22 million.





Guidance for the full fiscal year ending September 30, 2025 remains unchanged.





The adjusted EBITDA guidance excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation, restructuring and other costs.





Additional details regarding guidance will be provided during theearnings call







Cerence Conference Call and Webcast







The company will host a live conference call and webcast with slides to discuss the results today at 5:00pm Eastern Time / 2:00pm Pacific Time. Interested investors and analysts are invited to dial into the conference call by



registering here



.





Webcast access will also be available on the Investor Information section of the company’s website at



https://www.cerence.com/investors/events-and-resources



.





A replay of the webcast can be accessed by visiting the company’s website 90 minutes following the conference call at



https://www.cerence.com/investors/events-and-resources



.







Forward Looking Statements







Statements in this press release regarding: Cerence’s future performance, results and financial condition; expected growth and profitability; outlook and momentum; transformation plans and cost efficiency initiatives, including the estimated net annualized cost savings; strategy; opportunities; business, industry and market trends; strategy regarding fixed contracts and its impact on financial results; backlog; revenue visibility; revenue timing and mix; demand for Cerence products; innovation and new product offerings, including AI technology; expected benefits of technology partnerships; cost efficiency initiatives; and management’s future expectations, estimates, assumptions, beliefs, goals, objectives, targets, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “goal,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “intends,” “continues,” “will,” “may,” or “estimates” or similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Although we believe forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, such statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results or performance of the company to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including but not limited to: the highly competitive and rapidly changing market in which we operate; adverse conditions in the automotive industry, the related supply chain and semiconductor shortage, or the global economy more generally; volatility in the political, legal and regulatory environment in which we operate, including trade, tariffs and other policies implemented by the new administration or actions taken by other countries in response; automotive production delays; changes in customer forecasts; the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our and our customers’ businesses; the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East; our inability to control and successfully manage our expenses and cash position; our inability to deliver improved financial results from process optimization efforts and cost reduction actions; escalating pricing pressures from our customers; the impact on our business of the transition to a lower level of fixed contracts, including the failure to achieve such a transition; our failure to win, renew or implement service contracts; the cancellation or postponement of existing contracts; the loss of business from any of our largest customers; effects of customer defaults; our inability to successfully introduce new products, applications and services; our strategies to increase cloud offerings and deploy generative AI and large language models (LLMs); the inability to expand into adjacent markets; the inability to recruit and retain qualified personnel; disruptions arising from transitions in management personnel, including the transition to our new Chief Executive Officer; cybersecurity and data privacy incidents; failure to protect our intellectual property; defects or interruptions in service with respect to our products; fluctuating currency rates and interest rates; inflation; financial and credit market volatility; restrictions on our current and future operations under the terms of our debt, the use of cash to service or repay our debt; and our inability to generate sufficient cash from our operations; and the other factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this document.







Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







We believe that providing the non-GAAP information in addition to the GAAP presentation, allows investors to view the financial results in the way management views the operating results. We further believe that providing this information allows investors to not only better understand our financial performance, but more importantly, to evaluate the efficacy of the methodology and information used by management to evaluate and measure such performance. The non-GAAP information should not be considered superior to, or a substitute for, financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.





We utilize a number of different financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of the business, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning for future periods. While our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance their understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance, our management does not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial statements.





Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides such readers with useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial statements, allows for greater transparency in the review of our financial and operational performance. In assessing the overall health of the business during the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, our management has either included or excluded the following items in general categories, each of which is described below.







Adjusted EBITDA.







Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to Cerence Inc. before net income (loss) attributable to income tax (benefit) expense, other income (expense) items, net, depreciation and amortization expense, and excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation, and restructuring and other costs, net or impairment charges related to fixed and intangible assets and gains or losses on the sale of long-lived assets, if any. From time to time we may exclude from Adjusted EBITDA the impact of events, gains, losses or other charges (such as significant legal settlements) that affect the period-to-period comparability of our operating performance. Other income (expense) items, net include interest expense, interest income, and other income (expense), net (as stated in our Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations). Our management and Board of Directors use this financial measure to evaluate our operating performance. It is also a significant performance measure in our annual incentive compensation programs.







Restructuring and other costs, net.







Restructuring and other costs, net include restructuring expenses as well as other charges that are unusual in nature, are the result of unplanned events, and arise outside the ordinary course of our business such as employee severance costs, consulting costs relating to our transformation initiatives, and costs for consolidating duplicate facilities.







Amortization of acquired intangible assets.







We exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets from non-GAAP expense and income measures. These amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and size of acquisitions. Providing a supplemental measure which excludes these charges allows management and investors to evaluate results “as-if” the acquired intangible assets had been developed internally rather than acquired and, therefore, provides a supplemental measure of performance in which our acquired intellectual property is treated in a comparable manner to our internally developed intellectual property. Although we exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP expenses, we believe that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation. Amortization of intangible assets that relate to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Future acquisitions may result in the amortization of additional intangible assets.







Non-cash expenses.







We provide non-GAAP information relative to the following non-cash expenses: (i) stock-based compensation; and (ii) non-cash interest. These items are further discussed as follows:













i)





Stock-based compensation. Because of varying valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types, we exclude stock-based compensation from our operating results. We evaluate performance both with and without these measures because compensation expense related to stock-based compensation is typically non-cash and awards granted are influenced by the Company’s stock price and other factors such as volatility that are beyond our control. The expense related to stock-based awards is generally not controllable in the short-term and can vary significantly based on the timing, size and nature of awards granted. As such, we do not include such charges in operating plans. Stock-based compensation will continue in future periods.









ii)





Non-cash interest. We exclude non-cash interest because we believe that excluding this expense provides management, as well as other users of the financial statements, with a valuable perspective on the cash-based performance and health of the business, including the current near-term projected liquidity. Non-cash interest expense will continue in future periods.























Other expenses.







We exclude certain other expenses that result from unplanned events outside the ordinary course of continuing operations, in order to measure operating performance and current and future liquidity both with and without these expenses. By providing this information, we believe management and the users of the financial statements are better able to understand the financial results of what we consider to be our organic, continuing operations. Included in these expenses are items such as other charges (credits), net, (gains) losses from extinguishment of debt, and changes in indemnification assets corresponding with the release of pre-spin liabilities for uncertain tax positions.







Adjustments to income tax provision.







Adjustments to our GAAP income tax provision to arrive at non-GAAP net income is determined based on our non-GAAP pre-tax income. Additionally, as our non-GAAP profitability is higher based on the non-GAAP adjustments, we adjust the GAAP tax provision to remove valuation allowances and related effects based on the higher level of reported non-GAAP profitability. We also exclude from our non-GAAP tax provision certain discrete tax items as they occur.







Key Performance Indicators







We believe that providing key performance indicators (“KPIs”) allows investors to gain insight into the way management views the performance of the business. We further believe that providing KPIs allows investors to better understand information used by management to evaluate and measure such performance. KPIs should not be considered superior to, or a substitute for, operating results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In assessing the performance of the business during the three months ended December 31, 2024, our management has reviewed the following KPIs, each of which is described below:









Percent of worldwide auto production with Cerence Technology:



The number of Cerence enabled cars shipped as compared to IHS Markit car production data.



Percent of worldwide auto production with Cerence Technology: The number of Cerence enabled cars shipped as compared to IHS Markit car production data.





Change in number of Cerence connected cars shipped:



The year-over-year change in the number of cars shipped with Cerence connected solutions. Amounts calculated on a TTM basis.



Change in number of Cerence connected cars shipped: The year-over-year change in the number of cars shipped with Cerence connected solutions. Amounts calculated on a TTM basis.





Change in Adjusted total billings YoY (TTM):



The year over year change in total billings excluding Professional Services, prepay billings and adjusted for prepay consumption.











____________





See the tables at the end of this press release for non-GAAP reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.





To learn more about Cerence AI, visit



www.cerence.ai



, and follow the company on



LinkedIn



.







About Cerence Inc.







Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) is a global industry leader in creating intuitive, seamless, AI-powered experiences across automotive and transportation. Leveraging decades of innovation and expertise in voice, generative AI, and large language models, Cerence powers integrated experiences that create safer, more connected, and more enjoyable journeys for drivers and passengers alike. With more than 500 million cars shipped with Cerence technology, the company partners with leading automakers, transportation OEMs, and technology companies to advance the next generation of user experiences. Cerence is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations globally and a worldwide team dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation. For more information, visit



www.cerence.ai



.







Contact Information









Investor Relations



| Email:



investorrelations@cerence.com





















CERENCE INC.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations









(in thousands, except per share data)









































Three Months Ended

























December 31,

























2024

















2023















Revenues:

































License









$





22,725













$





20,823













Connected services













13,707

















96,820













Professional services













14,464

















20,692













Total revenues













50,896

















138,335













Cost of revenues:

































License













1,782

















1,604













Connected services













6,311

















7,303













Professional services













9,731

















17,325













Amortization of intangible assets













—

















103













Total cost of revenues













17,824

















26,335













Gross profit













33,072

















112,000













Operating expenses:

































Research and development













20,869

















33,306













Sales and marketing













4,766

















6,071













General and administrative













12,754

















12,793













Amortization of intangible assets













554

















545













Restructuring and other costs, net













11,062

















705













Total operating expenses













50,005

















53,420













(Loss) income from operations













(16,933





)













58,580













Interest income













1,437

















1,432













Interest expense













(3,393





)













(3,236





)









Other income, net













272

















1,422













(Loss) income before income taxes













(18,617





)













58,198













Provision for income taxes













5,671

















34,341













Net (loss) income









$





(24,288





)









$





23,857













Net (loss) income per share:

































Basic









$





(0.57





)









$





0.58













Diluted









$





(0.57





)









$





0.53













Weighted-average common share outstanding:

































Basic













42,897

















41,186













Diluted













42,897

















49,255











































































CERENCE INC.









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









(in thousands, except per share amounts)





















































December 31,

















September 30,

























2024

















2024

























(Unaudited)































ASSETS





































Current assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





104,103

















121,485













Marketable securities













3,889

















5,502













Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $53 and $1,613













47,671

















62,755













Deferred costs













4,739

















5,286













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













39,670

















70,481













Total current assets













200,072

















265,509













Long-term marketable securities













2,552

















3,453













Property and equipment, net













29,371

















30,139













Deferred costs













15,539

















18,051













Operating lease right of use assets













13,156

















12,879













Goodwill













288,886

















296,858













Intangible assets, net













1,059

















1,706













Deferred tax assets













46,035

















51,398













Other assets













20,858

















22,365













Total assets









$





617,528













$





702,358

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





































Current liabilities:

































Accounts payable









$





7,609













$





3,959













Deferred revenue













47,626

















52,822













Short-term operating lease liabilities













3,828

















4,528













Short-term debt













59,954

















87,094













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













32,967

















68,405













Total current liabilities













151,984

















216,808













Long-term debt













196,208

















194,812













Deferred revenue, net of current portion













113,444

















114,354













Long-term operating lease liabilities













10,071

















8,803













Other liabilities













25,119

















26,484













Total liabilities













496,826

















561,261













Stockholders' Equity:

































Common stock, $0.01 par value, 560,000 shares authorized; 42,988 and 41,924 shares issued and outstanding, respectively













430

















419













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(29,785





)













(25,912





)









Additional paid-in capital













1,096,085

















1,088,330













Accumulated deficit













(946,028





)













(921,740





)









Total stockholders' equity













120,702

















141,097













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









$





617,528













$





702,358











































































CERENCE INC.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









(in thousands)









































Three Months Ended

























December 31,

























2024

















2023

















Cash flows from operating activities:



































Net (loss) income









$





(24,288





)









$





23,857













Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by (used in) operations:

































Depreciation and amortization













2,445

















2,686













Provision for expected credit loss reserve













207

















-













Stock-based compensation













7,771

















8,380













Non-cash interest expense













1,861

















1,468













Gain on debt extinguishment













(327





)













-













Deferred tax provision













4,927

















30,298













Unrealized foreign currency transaction losses (gains)













1,997

















(2,012





)









Other, net













(33





)













382













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

































Accounts receivable













8,800

















4,933













Prepaid expenses and other assets













27,201

















1,170













Deferred costs













1,859

















2,589













Accounts payable













3,814

















2,382













Accrued expenses and other liabilities













(33,087





)













3,712













Deferred revenue













6,107

















(82,660





)









Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities













9,254

















(2,815





)











Cash flows from investing activities:



































Capital expenditures













(1,360





)













(931





)









Sale and maturities of marketable securities













2,493

















2,442













Other investing activities













(374





)













(322





)









Net cash provided by investing activities













759

















1,189















Cash flows from financing activities:



































Principal payments of short-term debt













(26,964





)













-













Common stock repurchases for tax withholdings for net settlement of equity awards













(1,369





)













(6,209





)









Principal payment of lease liabilities arising from a finance lease













(115





)













(122





)









Proceeds from the issuance of common stock













1,364

















6,201













Net cash used in financing activities













(27,084





)













(130





)









Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents













(311





)













(662





)









Net change in cash and cash equivalents













(17,382





)













(2,418





)









Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period













121,485

















101,154













Cash and cash equivalents at end of period









$





104,103













$





98,736











































































CERENCE INC.









Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures









(unaudited - in thousands)









































Three Months Ended

























December 31,

























2024

















2023

















GAAP revenue













$









50,896

















$









138,335

















































GAAP gross profit













$









33,072

















$









112,000















Stock-based compensation













490

















641













Amortization of intangible assets













-

















103















Non-GAAP gross profit













$









33,562

















$









112,744

















GAAP gross margin

















65.0









%

















81.0









%













Non-GAAP gross margin

















65.9









%

















81.5









%













































GAAP operating (loss) income













$









(16,933









)













$









58,580















Stock-based compensation*













4,808

















8,380













Amortization of intangible assets













554

















648













Restructuring and other costs, net*













11,062

















705















Non-GAAP operating (loss) income













$









(509









)













$









68,313

















GAAP operating margin

















-33.3









%

















42.3









%













Non-GAAP operating margin

















-1.0









%

















49.4









%













































GAAP net (loss) income













$









(24,288









)













$









23,857















Stock-based compensation*













4,808

















8,380













Amortization of intangible assets













554

















648













Restructuring and other costs, net*













11,062

















705













Depreciation













1,891

















2,038













Total other expense, net













(1,684





)













(382





)









Provision for income taxes













5,671

















34,341















Adjusted EBITDA













$









1,382

















$









70,351

















GAAP net (loss) income margin

















-47.7









%

















17.2









%













Adjusted EBITDA margin

















2.7









%

















50.9









%











* - $3.0 million in stock-based compensation is included in Restructuring and other costs, net for Q1’25.























































































CERENCE INC.









Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (cont.)









(unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)









































Three Months Ended

























December 31,

























2024

















2023

















GAAP net (loss) income













$









(24,288









)













$









23,857















Stock-based compensation*













4,808

















8,380













Amortization of intangible assets













554

















648













Restructuring and other costs, net*













11,062

















705













Gain on debt extinguishment













(327





)













-













Non-cash interest expense













1,861

















1,468













Other













(33





)













(27





)









Adjustments to income tax expense













4,895

















19,259















Non-GAAP net (loss) income













$









(1,468









)













$









54,290

















































Adjusted EPS:





































GAAP Numerator:



































Net (loss) income attributed to common shareholders - basic









$





(24,288





)









$





23,857













Interest on the Notes, net of tax













-

















2,250













Net (loss) income attributed to common shareholders - diluted











$









(24,288









)













$









26,107

















































Non-GAAP Numerator:



































Net (loss) income attributed to common shareholders - basic









$





(1,468





)









$





54,290













Interest on the Notes, net of tax













-

















1,120













Net (loss) income attributed to common shareholders - diluted











$









(1,468









)













$









55,410

















































GAAP Denominator:



































Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic













42,897

















41,186













Adjustment for diluted shares













-

















8,069













Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted















42,897





















49,255

















































Non-GAAP Denominator:



































Weighted-average common shares outstanding- basic













42,897

















41,186













Adjustment for diluted shares













-

















8,069













Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted















42,897





















49,255

















































GAAP net (loss) income per share - diluted













$









(0.57









)













$









0.53

















Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share - diluted













$









(0.03









)













$









1.12

















































GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities













$









9,254

















$









(2,815









)











Capital expenditures













(1,360





)













(931





)











Free Cash Flow













$









7,894

















$









(3,746









)











* - $3.0 million in stock-based compensation is included in Restructuring and other costs, net for Q1’25.























































































CERENCE INC.









Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (cont.)









(unaudited - in thousands)





















































Q2 2025

















FY2025

























Low

















High

















Low

















High

















GAAP revenue













$









74,000

















$









77,000

















$









236,000

















$









247,000









































































GAAP gross profit













$









54,700

















$









58,700

















$









158,400

















$









169,400















Stock-based compensation













700

















700

















2,500

















2,500













Amortization of intangible assets













-

















-

















-

















-















Non-GAAP gross profit













$









55,400

















$









59,400

















$









160,900

















$









171,900

















GAAP gross margin

















74









%

















76









%

















67









%

















69









%













Non-GAAP gross margin

















75









%

















77









%

















68









%

















70









%





































































GAAP operating income (loss)













$









7,100

















$









11,100

















$









(27,100









)













$









(16,100









)











Stock-based compensation













7,000

















7,000

















22,500

















22,500













Amortization of intangible assets













500

















500

















1,600

















1,600













Restructuring and other costs, net













1,300

















1,300

















8,100

















8,100















Non-GAAP operating income













$









15,900

















$









19,900

















$









5,100

















$









16,100

















GAAP operating margin

















10









%

















14









%

















-11









%

















-7









%













Non-GAAP operating margin

















21









%

















26









%

















2









%

















7









%





































































GAAP net income (loss)













$









1,200

















$









5,200

















$









(39,600









)













$









(28,600









)











Stock-based compensation













7,000

















7,000

















22,500

















22,500













Amortization of intangible assets













500

















500

















1,600

















1,600













Restructuring and other costs, net













1,300

















1,300

















8,100

















8,100













Depreciation













1,900

















1,900

















10,200

















10,200













Total other expense, net













(1,300





)













(1,300





)













(5,100





)













(5,100





)









Provision for income taxes













4,600

















4,600

















7,400

















7,400















Adjusted EBITDA













$









17,800

















$









21,800

















$









15,300

















$









26,300

















GAAP net income (loss) margin

















2









%

















7









%

















-17









%

















-12









%













Adjusted EBITDA margin

















24









%

















28









%

















6









%

















11









%









































































































CERENCE INC.









Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (cont.)









(unaudited - in thousands)





















































Q2 2025

















FY2025

























Low

















High

















Low

















High

















GAAP net income (loss)













$









1,200

















$









5,200

















$









(39,600









)













$









(28,600









)











Stock-based compensation













7,000

















7,000

















22,500

















22,500













Amortization of intangibles













500

















500

















1,600

















1,600













Restructuring and other costs, net













1,300

















1,300

















8,100

















8,100













Non-cash interest expense













1,500

















1,500

















5,500

















5,500













Other













-

















-

















(100





)













(100





)









Adjustments to income tax expense













1,500

















1,500

















(4,600





)













(4,600





)











Non-GAAP net income (loss)













$









13,000

















$









17,000

















$









(6,600









)













$









4,400









































































Adjusted EPS:





























































GAAP Numerator:



























































Net income (loss) attributed to common shareholders - basic and diluted











$









1,200

















$









5,200

















$









(39,600









)













$









(28,600









)





































































Non-GAAP Numerator:



























































Net income (loss) attributed to common shareholders - basic









$





13,000













$





17,000













$





(6,600





)









$





4,400













Interest on the Notes, net of tax













900

















900

















-

















-













Net income (loss) attributed to common shareholders - diluted











$









13,900

















$









17,900

















$









(6,600









)













$









4,400









































































GAAP Denominator:



























































Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic













43,000

















43,000

















43,000

















43,000













Adjustment for diluted shares













100

















100

















-

















-













Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted















43,100





















43,100





















43,000





















43,000









































































Non-GAAP Denominator:



























































Weighted-average common shares outstanding- basic













43,000

















43,000

















43,000

















43,000













Adjustment for diluted shares













6,800

















6,800

















-

















100













Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted















49,800





















49,800





















43,000





















43,100









































































GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted













$









0.03

















$









0.12

















$









(0.92









)













$









(0.67









)













Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted













$









0.28

















$









0.36

















$









(0.15









)













$









0.10









































































GAAP net cash provided by operating activities





































$









34,000

















$









40,000















Capital expenditures





































(14,000





)













(10,000





)











Free Cash Flow





































$









20,000

















$









30,000













































































