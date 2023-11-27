News & Insights

Markets
CRNC

Cerence Drops 8% After Earnings Miss

November 27, 2023 — 10:18 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Cerence Inc. (CRNC) are falling more than 8% Monday morning after the company's fourth-quarter earnings fell short of analysts' view.

Cerence reported a loss of $11.6 million or $0.29 per share for the fourth quarter, narrower than 230.1 million or $5.84 per share loss a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, the company posted a profit of 3.8 million or $0.09 per share that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.15 per share.

CRNC, currently at $15.89, has traded in the range of $12.82 - $36.79 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRNC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.