Cerence (CRNC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Cerence CRNC is slated to release second-quarter fiscal 2021 results on May 10.

The company anticipates revenues between $92 million and $95 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $93.6 million, suggesting 8.2% growth from the $86.5 million reported in the year-ago period.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 53 cents per share, reflecting a year-over-year jump of 23.3%.

The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 287%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Consider

Cerence provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered assistants and innovations for connected and autonomous vehicles. The company’s fiscal second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the increased usage of AI to design robust applications for advanced driver assisted systems (ADAS) in self-driving vehicles.

Cerence’s expanding foothold among leading automakers is also likely to have been a key catalyst. Moreover, management’s efforts to fortify its global footprint will likely reflect on the quarterly results.

Additionally, the company’s continued focus on introducing fresh and updated products is anticipated to have aided top-line growth during the period in discussion.

Notably, the Cerence Drive conversational AI platform was recently made available on Android Automotive OS, in a bid to help automakers develop custom, OEM-branded, conversational assistants atop the Android Automotive OS stack for the first time.

Moreover, Cerence voice-powered technologies are gaining strength. In this regard, the company recently partnered with Lotus Cars and ECARX, with an aim to deliver simplified interaction and improved safety, efficiency and entertainment to Lotus Cars drivers worldwide. Markedly, Lotus Cars will leverage Cerence’s flagship AI products across voice recognition and natural language understanding, text-to-speech, and speech signal enhancement verticals.

The aforementioned moves will have helped the company ad new customers, thereby generating incremental revenues during the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Cerence this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP, and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Cerence currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 and has an Earnings ESP of -16.19%.

