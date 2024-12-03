Cerence Appoints Tony Rodriquez as New CFO

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
Cerence Inc. has named Tony Rodriquez as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective November 29, 2024. Bringing over 25 years of financial leadership experience, Rodriquez transitions from his interim CFO role to focus on driving the company’s growth and long-term value. His extensive background includes roles at CSuite Financial Partners and TouchCommerce Inc., where he managed finance and accounting across various industries. This strategic appointment aims to enhance Cerence AI’s financial operations, positioning the company for future success in the AI-driven transportation sector.
