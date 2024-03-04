Cerence Appoints Daniel Tempesta To Succeed Tom Beaudoin As CFO

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Cerence Inc. (CRNC) announced Monday that it has appointed Daniel Tempesta as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective March 18, 2024. Tempesta replaces Tom Beaudoin, who has served on Cerence's Board of Directors since October 2019 and as Cerence's CFO since May 2022.

Beaudoin will remain an employee through April 30, 2024 to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities to the new CFO. Beaudoin will retain his seat on Cerence's Board of Directors.

Tempesta brings more than 30 years of financial and operational excellence, as well as extensive knowledge of Cerence from his previous role as CFO of Nuance Communications Inc.

Tempesta joins Cerence after more than 15 years at Nuance, where he most recently served as EVP & CFO from July 2015 until December 2023.

During his tenure at Nuance, Tempesta held numerous senior finance roles, including chief accounting officer and senior vice president of finance. Prior to Nuance, he was the corporate controller and chief accounting officer at Teradyne, and previously held a number of roles at PwC.

