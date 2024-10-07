News & Insights

Markets
CRNC

Cerence Appoints Brian Krzanich To Succeed Stefan Ortmanns As CEO; Reaffirms Q4 Outlook

October 07, 2024 — 08:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - AI company Cerence, Inc. (CRNC) announced Monday that Brian Krzanich has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Krzanich succeeds Stefan Ortmanns, who is departing as CEO and resigning as a member of the Board.

Krzanich is a seasoned executive with a track record of success at global public organizations. Most recently, he served as CEO of CDK Global Inc. from 2018 to 2022.

Before CDK, Krzanich spent 36 years at Intel, including as CEO from 2013 to 2018. During his tenure, he led Intel into emerging areas ranging from cloud computing and artificial intelligence to autonomous driving as the business scaled from $52 billion to more than $70 billion in revenue.

The company also reaffirmed its fourth quarter fiscal 2024 guidance for a net loss in the range of $32 million to $28 million on revenues between $44 million and $50 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRNC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.