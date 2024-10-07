Cerence Appoints Brian Krzanich To Succeed Stefan Ortmanns As CEO; Reaffirms Q4 Outlook

(RTTNews) - AI company Cerence, Inc. (CRNC) announced Monday that Brian Krzanich has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Krzanich succeeds Stefan Ortmanns, who is departing as CEO and resigning as a member of the Board.

Krzanich is a seasoned executive with a track record of success at global public organizations. Most recently, he served as CEO of CDK Global Inc. from 2018 to 2022.

Before CDK, Krzanich spent 36 years at Intel, including as CEO from 2013 to 2018. During his tenure, he led Intel into emerging areas ranging from cloud computing and artificial intelligence to autonomous driving as the business scaled from $52 billion to more than $70 billion in revenue.

The company also reaffirmed its fourth quarter fiscal 2024 guidance for a net loss in the range of $32 million to $28 million on revenues between $44 million and $50 million.

