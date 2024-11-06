Cerence announces new partnership with Kawasaki Motors

Cerence (CRNC) announced a new partnership with Kawasaki Motors to transform the user experience across its lineup of two-wheeled vehicles. By integrating Cerence Ride, the company’s platform built specifically for two-wheelers, Kawasaki will empower riders with the information they need in an engaging way, enabling access to navigation, vehicle controls and cloud applications through an intuitive, voice-powered AI assistant.
