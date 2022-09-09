US Markets

Ceremony to proclaim accession of King Charles to be held in Ottawa on Saturday

Steve Scherer Reuters
A ceremony to proclaim the accession of Britain's King Charles will take place on Saturday in Ottawa, the office of Canada's Governor General said on Friday.

