Ceremony to proclaim accession of King Charles to be held in Ottawa on Saturday

OTTAWA, Sept 9 (Reuters) - A ceremony to proclaim the accession of Britain's King Charles will take place on Saturday in Ottawa, the office of Canada's Governor General said on Friday.

