CEREIT Stake and Management Sold for €280 Million

May 22, 2024 — 08:19 pm EDT

Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust (SG:CWBU) has released an update.

Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust (CEREIT) has announced that its parent company, Cromwell Property Group, is set to sell its entire 27.79% interest in CEREIT and its European fund management platform for around €280 million. The buyer is Stoneweg Global Platform SCSp, a Luxembourg alternative investment fund. This significant transaction includes the sale of the CEREIT manager and property management services.

