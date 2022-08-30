CERE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (Symbol: CERE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.91, changing hands as low as $29.24 per share. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CERE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CERE's low point in its 52 week range is $19.86 per share, with $46.1608 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.74.

