CERE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (Symbol: CERE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.62, changing hands as high as $30.24 per share. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 15.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CERE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CERE's low point in its 52 week range is $19.59 per share, with $35.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.41.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.