US Markets

Cerberus vows to work with Commerzbank chair despite concerns - source

Contributor
Tom Sims Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Cerberus, seeking to move on from a defeat over the naming of a new chairman at Commerzbank, "acknowledges the reality" and will work with him, a person close to Cerberus said on Tuesday.

FRANKFURT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Cerberus, seeking to move on from a defeat over the naming of a new chairman at Commerzbank, "acknowledges the reality" and will work with him, a person close to Cerberus said on Tuesday.

Commerzbank CBKG.DE ignored the concerns of Cerberus, a top investor, on Monday by electing Hans-Joerg Vetter, the retired chief of a German regional bank, as its new chairman.

Cerberus is "looking forward to working with Vetter and the rest of the board to get a good result for Commerzbank", said the person.

(Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Sabine Wollrab and Michelle Martin)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular