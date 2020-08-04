Cerberus vows to work with Commerzbank chair despite concerns - source

FRANKFURT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Cerberus, seeking to move on from a defeat over the naming of a new chairman at Commerzbank, "acknowledges the reality" and will work with him, a person close to Cerberus said on Tuesday.

Commerzbank CBKG.DE ignored the concerns of Cerberus, a top investor, on Monday by electing Hans-Joerg Vetter, the retired chief of a German regional bank, as its new chairman.

Cerberus is "looking forward to working with Vetter and the rest of the board to get a good result for Commerzbank", said the person.

(Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Sabine Wollrab and Michelle Martin)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.