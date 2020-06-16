Cerberus tells Commerzbank it wants "substantial change" in leadership
Latest volley in campaign for change by U.S. investor
Cerberus says it would seek "alternative paths" for change
Commerzbank declines to comment
FRANKFURT, June 16 (Reuters) - Cerberus has shot back in a letter to Commerzbank CBKG.DE, saying that it was committed to "substantial change" in the bank's leadership.
It marks the latest volley in a campaign by the U.S. investor to enact change at Germany's No. 2 lender.
"We stay committed to achieving substantial change to the leadership of Commerzbank and to the bank's operational and strategic paths for the benefit of all of Commerzbank's stakeholders," Cerberus said in a letter to the bank's supervisory board chairman.
Cerberus said that it would dedicate its resources to "alternative paths to deliver the changes necessary".
A spokeswoman for Commerzbank declined to comment.
