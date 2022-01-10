Cerberus sells shares in Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank

FRANKFURT, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Financial investor Cerberus [CBS.Ul] is disposing of some of its holdings in both Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE and Commerzbank CBKG.DE, according to bookrunner running the sale.

Cerberus, which holds around 3% of Deutsche Bank and 5% in Commerzbank, is selling 21 million Deutsche Bank shares and 25.3 million Commerzbank shares, Morgan Stanley said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Christoph Steitz; editing by Susan Fenton)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

