Cerberus sells shares in Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank

Alexander Huebner Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Financial investor Cerberus [CBS.Ul] is disposing of some of its holdings in both Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, according to bookrunner running the sale.

Cerberus, which holds around 3% of Deutsche Bank and 5% in Commerzbank, is selling 21 million Deutsche Bank shares and 25.3 million Commerzbank shares, Morgan Stanley said in a statement.

