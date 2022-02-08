Cerberus seeking to sell more Deutsche Bank shares - bookrunner

Updates with details, background

FRANKFURT, Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. investor Cerberus is further selling down its stake in Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE, according to term sheet from the bookrunner on Tuesday.

Cerberus, which currently holds 1.99% of Germany's largest lender, wants to sell around 15 million shares.

Cerberus sold a stake of around 1% in the bank earlier this year, and sources told Reuters that further sales were expected.

The announcement of the share sale was made by Morgan Stanley as bookrunner.

