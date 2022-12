PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity fund Cerberus is considering filing a bid for Orange's ORAN.PA mobile banking unit, Les Echos reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

An Orange spokesman declined to comment.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by Chris Reese)

