Cerberus has "serious doubts" about candidate for Commerzbank chair

FRANKFURT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Cerberus, one of the largest investors in Germany's Commerzbank, said it had "serious doubts" about a candidate to take over the chair of the lender's supervisory board, Hans-Joerg Vetter.

Cerberus made the comments in a letter dated Aug. 2 ahead of a Monday meeting of the German lender's board to discuss the role.

