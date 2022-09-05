Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation's (NASDAQ:CISO) stock price dropped 19% last week; private companies would not be happy

Every investor in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 50% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

As market cap fell to US$333m last week, private companies would have faced the highest losses than any other shareholder groups of the company.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel, beginning with the chart below. NasdaqCM:CISO Ownership Breakdown September 5th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Cerberus Cyber Sentinel?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Institutions have a very small stake in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel. That indicates that the company is on the radar of some funds, but it isn't particularly popular with professional investors at the moment. If the company is growing earnings, that may indicate that it is just beginning to catch the attention of these deep-pocketed investors. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees. NasdaqCM:CISO Earnings and Revenue Growth September 5th 2022

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel. The company's largest shareholder is Jemmett Enterprises, LLC, with ownership of 48%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 13% and 2.2% of the stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation. Insiders have a US$46m stake in this US$333m business. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 31% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 50%, of the Cerberus Cyber Sentinel stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - Cerberus Cyber Sentinel has 4 warning signs (and 3 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

