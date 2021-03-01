Markets
Cerberus And Koch To Buy PQ Performance Chemicals For About $1.1 Bln

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Cerberus Capital Management L.P. and Koch Minerals & Trading LLC said that they agreed to acquire the PQ Performance Chemicals business of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (PQG) for about $1.1 billion.

The transaction is expected to be completed in 2021. Following completion of the transaction, the business will continue to operate under the PQ brand.

PQ Performance Chemicals is a global producer of sodium silicates, specialty silicas, and zeolites.

