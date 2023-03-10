Oil

CERAWEEK-With reserves of its own, Colombia does not need Venezuela's gas -Ecopetrol

Credit: REUTERS/JAIME SALDARRIAGA

March 10, 2023 — 10:44 am EST

Written by Marianna Parraga for Reuters ->

By Marianna Parraga

HOUSTON, March 10 (Reuters) - Colombia can go without taking Venezuelan gas because of promising offshore developments of its own, Felipe Bayon, chief executive of state-controlled oil company Ecopetrol ECO.CN, told Reuters.

Companies have proposed reactivating a dormant gas pipeline that connects Venezuela's Western region with Colombia using a concession granted by state-run PDVSA, which financed and built the 16-year-old line.

"There is gas potential in Colombia," Bayon told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston. "That would be enough for Colombia and possibly for exports before decade's end," he said.

Ecopetrol also is taking part in oil and gas ventures overseas, including in the United States and Brazil. A technical team is evaluating the company's possible participation in a bidding round in Guyana that will receive bids through April, Bayon said.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Gary McWilliams)

((marianna.parraga@thomsonreuters.com; +1 713 371 7559; Reuters Messaging: @mariannaparraga))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
OilEnergyUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.