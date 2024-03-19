News & Insights

CERAWEEK-Vale expects nickel market surplus by 2028, executive says

March 19, 2024 — 05:21 pm EDT

Written by Ernest Scheyder for Reuters

By Ernest Scheyder

HOUSTON, March 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale VALE3.SA expects nickel markets to swing to a global deficit by 2028 from their current oversupply, an executive said on Tuesday.

"We are very strong on nickel fundamentals," Vale Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer Emily Olson told the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston. "Despite the short-term pain, we see the long-term gain."

