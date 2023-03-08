CERAWEEK-US Energy Sec still sees global energy challenges from Ukraine war

By Richard Valdmanis and Erwin Seba

HOUSTON, March 8 (Reuters) - Enormous challenges remain across global energy markets in the wake of the war in Ukraine, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Wednesday, with continued risks for energy security and the need to mitigate climate change.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine led to an energy crisis in Europe as the Russian gas the continent depended on stopped flowing and Western sanctions disrupted Russian oil supplies.

"We have not yet vanquished the volatility that characterized so much of the last 12 months," Granholm told the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston, the largest annual gathering of top executives.

A year ago in the early weeks of the war, Granholm called on executives at the conference to pump more oil and gas as the world faced the possibility of disruption to the 10 percent of global oil supplies that Russia produces.

Both oil and gas prices have fallen from their peaks in the months after the war although executives warned this week that the industry remains stretched as it deals with disruption to supplies, so small supply shocks can create outsize price reactions.

U.S. industry had responded to the energy crisis in Europe by producing and exporting more energy to become an indispensable energy partner to allies, Granholm said.

Granholm called on executives from the fossil fuels and renewable industry to play their part in the energy transition to a low-carbon economy. Oil and gas would remain part of the energy mix for years to come, she said, and abated fossil fuel use would continue in mid-century.

The U.S. made no apology for legislation it has passed to accelerate development and deployment of renewable energy industries in the United States and to stimulate domestic supply chains, Granholm said.

President Joe Biden's signature Inflation Reduction Act has caused trade tensions with the European Union due to local content stipulations in the law.

"We don't want to stoke trade wars or anything like that," said Granholm. "We keep saying 'have at it- you should do the same thing' - a little friendly competition is all."

"But we are serious about bringing supply chains back into this country."

The U.S. would release on Wednesday a $6 billion funding opportunity for industrial decarbonization projects, she said.

