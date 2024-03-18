CERAWEEK-U.S. to return emergency oil reserve to prior levels by year-end

By Arathy Somasekhar

HOUSTON, March 18 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil stockpiles in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) at year-end will be at or exceeding the level that would have existed prior to massive sales two years ago, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Monday.

The U.S. is replenishing the SPR, which currently holds about 362 million barrels, down from 638 million three years ago before the sale of a record amount of crude, and as one of the stockpile's sites winds down maintenance.

Having the SPR refilled is a congressional priority and "that's a conversation we'll be having with them," Granholm said.

Completion of maintenance at one SPR storage site will allow the U.S. to buy more oil, Granholm said.

Energy officials are monitoring the rise in U.S. oil prices and its impact on replenishing the reserve, Granholm said. The Department of Energy had aimed to repurchase the oil under $79 a barrel. U.S. crude futures CLc1were trading above $82 on Monday.

She also said the Biden administration's liquefied natural gas permitting pause "will be long behind us by this time next year."

She did not say when the export authorizations could resume, but ruled out estimates of a 10- to 14-month delay, calling the pause temporary and for study purposes only.

"The LNG pause should not be impacting major decisions globally, because it is simply a temporary pause," the secretary said, when asked about worries of higher coal buying in Asia.

The $60 a barrel price cap on Russian oil imposed by the U.S. and G7 allies was effective, Granholm said, adding the U.S. would continue to evaluate appropriate price levels as circumstances change.

The price cap imposed in December 2022 by the Group of Seven countries, the European Union and Australia bans the use of Western maritime services such as insurance, flagging and transportation when tankers carry Russian oil priced at or above $60.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar; additional reporting by Timothy Gardner Editing by Marguerita Choy)

