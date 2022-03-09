US Markets
CERAWEEK-U.S., Europe could produce more LNG with regulatory assurances -executives

Marcy de Luna Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AGENCJA GAZETA

The U.S. and Europe could readily build more liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants to meet growing demand with the cooperation and assistance by regulatory authorities, executives said on Wednesday.

U.S. LNG developers have cheap gas and operating skills but have been hamstrung by U.S. regulatory uncertainty in expanding operations, said Michael Smith, chief executive of Freeport LNG, at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston.

Marco Alvera, CEO of natural gas services and infrastructure firm SNAM, estimated Europe could build enough re-gas plants to meet the region's needs for between euros 20 billion and 25 billion.

(Reporting by Marcy de Luna; writing by Gary McWilliams)

