CERAWEEK-U.S. climate envoy Kerry says Ukraine crisis is a 'defining moment' for the century

David Gaffen Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said on Monday that the crisis in Ukraine is going to be a "defining moment" for this century, saying the stakes "could not be higher," even if the world has to live with higher energy costs for a time.

Kerry, the kickoff speaker at the annual CERAWEEK conference in Houston, called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "abhorrent," and said the Ukrainian people are exposing Russia's government for "all that it is."

His remarks follow Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of its neighbor, and as the United States and allies consider even more punishing sanctions against Russia, including outright bans on imports of Russian oil and gas.

