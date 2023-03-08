CERAWEEK-TotalEnergies CEO talk briefly disrupted by protestor

March 08, 2023 — 09:44 am EST

Written by Ron Bousso for Reuters ->

HOUSTON, March 8 (Reuters) - A discussion with France's TotalEnergies Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne at an energy industry conference was briefly disrupted by a protestor on Wednesday.

The protestor unfurled a banner and shouted "stop your greenwashing and lies". She was ushered away before the on-stage discussion between Pouyanne and U.S. energy historian Daniel Yergin continued.

The CERAWeek energy conference is the biggest annual gathering of oil executives and officials and takes place in Houston, the capital of the U.S. energy industry.

