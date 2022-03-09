US Markets

CERAWEEK-'Too early to tell' if Colombia will be forced to re-route oil exports -minister

HOUSTON, March 9 (Reuters) - It is "too early to tell" if oil producers in Colombia will be forced to re-route exports due to a global shift of crude flows unleashed by sanctions on Russia, the South American nation's Mines and Energy minister Diego Mesa said on Wednesday.

Colombia, which has not experienced any energy shortages due to its self-sufficiency, is in talks with coal producers to identify any possible coal surplus to supply customers this year in countries from Poland to Dominican Republic, which are looking for emergency supplies.

