News & Insights

US Markets

CERAWEEK-State Dept official to meet Latin American leaders over Venezuela

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

March 19, 2024 — 07:20 pm EDT

Written by Arathy Somasekhar for Reuters ->

HOUSTON, March 19 (Reuters) - U.S. State Department official Geoff Pyatt on Tuesday said he plans to meet with Latin American leaders this week to discuss progress towards free and fair Venezuelan presidential elections and oil sanctions.

The U.S. last year relaxed sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry in return for promises to open its presidential election to international observers and the opposition's preferred candidate, something that hasn't happened.

"There are a lot of negative signals recently (from Caracas). And there's no way to sugarcoat that," said Geoffrey Pyatt, assistant secretary, bureau of energy resources.

"But we're not giving up and we've got up until the end of April to see some progress."

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston)

((arathy.s@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 610 7346; Twitter: @ArathySom;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsOil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.