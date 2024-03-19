CERAWEEK-State Dept official to meet Latin American leaders over Venezuela

HOUSTON, March 19 (Reuters) - U.S. State Department official Geoff Pyatt on Tuesday said he plans to meet with Latin American leaders this week to discuss progress towards free and fair Venezuelan presidential elections and oil sanctions.

The U.S. last year relaxed sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry in return for promises to open its presidential election to international observers and the opposition's preferred candidate, something that hasn't happened.

"There are a lot of negative signals recently (from Caracas). And there's no way to sugarcoat that," said Geoffrey Pyatt, assistant secretary, bureau of energy resources.

"But we're not giving up and we've got up until the end of April to see some progress."

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston)

