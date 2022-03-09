US Markets
CERAWEEK-Sempra Energy unit considering expansion of its LNG plant in Mexico

Gary McWilliams Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

HOUSTON, March 9 (Reuters) - Sempra Energy's infrastructure business is considering an expansion to its Energia Costa Azul liquefied natural gas export plant in Mexico, President Dan Brouillette said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams)

