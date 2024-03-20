News & Insights

CERAWEEK-Saudi Aramco gas output to rise 60% by 2030 - Exec

Credit: REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

March 20, 2024 — 11:38 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

HOUSTON, March 20 (Reuters) - Saudi state energy giant Saudi Aramco will increase gas output by 60% by 2030, Aramco's Executive Vice President for Strategy and Corporate Development Ashraf Al Ghazzawi said at an energy conference on Wednesday.

Aramco recently halted plans to expand oil output capacity and is focused on developing unconventional gas fields similar to U.S. shale fields in the kingdom. The company has also said it is looking at opportunities to invest in liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects abroad.

