CERAWEEK - Petrobras, Equinor to evaluate seven wind projects offshore Brazil

Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

March 06, 2023 — 04:25 pm EST

Written by Sabrina Valle for Reuters ->

HOUSTON, March 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA and Norwegian energy provider Equinor EQNR.OL on Monday said they signed an agreement to evaluate the development of seven wind projects offshore Brazil.

The proposed projects would deliver a combined capacity of 14.5 gigawatts of power, Petrobras CEO Jean Paul Prates said at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston. The project could cost $70 billion and take six years to begin production, he said.

