CERAWEEK-Petrobras CEO meets peers to discuss future partnerships

Credit: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES

March 08, 2023 — 10:12 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, March 8 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA met with executives from other oil majors at the CERAWeek conference in Houston to evaluate future potential partnerships, the firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates discussed "cooperation in the energy transition and the implementation of new technologies in the oil and gas sector" with executives from BP BP.L, Petronas PETR.KL, TotalEnergies TTEF.PA and Equinor EQNR.OL.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

